Education Ministry asks not to send sick children to schools

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan have developed instructions on the observance of sanitary standards in educational institutions. Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, control will be carried out at the entrance to educational organizations — students’ temperature will be measured.

«All teachers must carry out explanatory work with parents. If a child is feeling unwell, then parents should not send him or her to school, university or kindergarten. If a student comes with fever, the teacher will call the parents and doctors. He or she will not enter school and will learn online,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted that the Ministry of Health recommends wearing masks. «The epidemiological situation has stabilized now. But everything can change. Therefore, we will nevertheless ask to wear masks in order to provide a safe environment for our students and teachers,» she said.

The new academic year will begin in Kyrgyzstan on September 15 in traditional form.