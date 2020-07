Combine harvester has collided with a passenger car in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on the 196kilometer of Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol highway. «A 32-year-old resident of Taldy-Suu village in his Subaru Legacy car was driving from east to north and, having lost control, collided with Yenisei combine harvester, which was driven by a 23-year-old resident of Tyup village,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver of the car and a passenger — 65-year-old resident of Zhyluu-Bulak village — were hospitalized in the Traumatology Department of the district hospital.

The fact was registered and expert examinations have been commissioned.