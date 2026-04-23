Scooters and bicycles now follow car-style lane traffic in Bishkek

New traffic rules have been introduced in Bishkek for users of personal mobility devices — including scooters, bicycles, and others — on Abdrakhmanov Street.

Under the changes, movement is now organized according to the principle of motor vehicle traffic: one side of the street is designated for one direction, and the opposite side for the other. Two-way traffic for such devices on the same side is no longer allowed.

Authorities have already applied the necessary road markings, separating traffic flows and aiming to streamline movement.

The measures are intended to improve safety and reduce conflicts between pedestrians, drivers, and users of personal mobility devices.