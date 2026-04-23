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North — South road in Kyrgyzstan to be seasonal and fully operational by 2028

The full launch of the North — South road in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for 2028. The Minister of Transport and Communications, Talant Soltobaev, announced at the International Transport Forum in Bishkek.

According to him, the road will only be opened for summer use in 2026.

«Until we resolve safety issues, we will close it for the winter. We will fully reopen it in two years at the latest,» the minister noted.

This refers to the need to eliminate the risks associated with rockfalls, avalanches, and other natural hazards on certain sections of the road.
link: https://24.kg/english/371586/
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