President Jeenbekov: We need China – Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway like air

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The current state and development prospects of the country’s road industry were discussed. The Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov presented information on implementation of projects for the construction and reconstruction of internal roads and major highways of the country. The minister also informed about the progress of negotiations on the project for construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

Despite a 70 percent reduction in the ministry’s budget, reconstruction of internal roads in the republic continues thanks to savings on previously allocated funds.

In addition, special attention is paid to condition of roads in mountain passes sections. The minister reported on the planned work on investment projects — reconstruction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road and continuation of construction of Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road, implementation of North — South road project.

An organic-mineral layer is being laid on Bishkek — Kara-Balta highway, an agreement was reached with contractors to complete asphalting of the entire highway by the end of the year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to savings, it is planned to complete a 7-kilometer section near Bishkek.

Full-scale work continues on Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road, asphalt pavement is being laid.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the particular importance of implementation of the project on construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, recalling that a political decision was made on it by all parties.

«We have no access to the sea, and in the context of the pandemic, we are locked up. The borders were closed, there was a threat not only to economic, but also to food security,» the head of state said.

The issue of providing the population with basic necessities was put at threat. Therefore, it is very important to increase the transit potential of the country; we need China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway like air. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President stressed the need to conduct continuous work in this direction and improve control of the ministry over the activities of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.

According to the Minister Zhanat Beishenov, consultative meetings are held at the level of ministers and experts of stakeholders on the implementation of the megaproject.

In addition, the head of state drew attention to the digitalization of the weight and dimensional control system.

«Heavy vehicles destroy roads, corruption in this area has not yet been eradicated. Weight and dimensional control should be fully digitalized, and the funds received will be used to increase the salaries of employees of this system to eliminate corruption risks,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Touching upon the issue of improving internal roads in the regions, the head of state noted the need for an early start of reconstruction and construction of roads in remote high-mountainous areas before the onset of cold weather. «Construction activities in all regions should be carried out evenly,» the head of state said.