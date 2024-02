Temporary restrictions have been introduced on some roads of the country due to weather conditions. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

According to its data, the following roads are closed:

38-95th kilometers of Karakol — Enilchek road;

45-130th kilometers of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road.

The traffic police officers are working in an enhanced mode.