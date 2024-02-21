13:35
Some road sections in Kyrgyzstan closed for traffic due to snow

Some sections of roads in Kyrgyzstan are temporarily closed. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

Due to snow and sudden weather changes, restrictions have been introduced on the following routes:

  • Myrza Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu (closed from the 45th to the 130th kilometer);
  • Karakol — Enilchek (closed from the 82nd to 95th kilometer);
  • Barskoon — Akshyirak (closed from the 45th to the 60th kilometer;
  • Tyup — Kegen (closed from the 39th to the 76th kilometer).

The Main Traffic Safety Department asks drivers to plan their routes in advance and strictly follow the traffic rules.
