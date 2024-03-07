14:44
USD 89.43
EUR 97.24
RUB 0.99
English

China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear

«After the launch of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, there will be an opportunity for trade within the region, but not to the extent that the Kyrgyz Republic would like,» Stanislav Pritchin, head of the sector of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said today during a video conference «Geopolitics of Central Asian transport corridors at the present stage.»

According to the current project, the railway will pass through the southern part of Kyrgyzstan, he said. But the main economic centers of the republic are located in the north. Therefore, it will not be possible to fully use the railway for intraregional trade.

«Transport becomes one of the focal points of geopolitical struggle. There is serious competition for projects in this area now. Not all projects are competitive and not all are driven by real economic feasibility,» Stanislav Pritchin noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/288517/
views: 108
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Development of all sectors depends on work of railways
Promotion of railway construction projects - important move for Kyrgyzstan
Deputy proposes to build high-speed Bishkek – Batken railway
EEC comments on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Freight trains launched along China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan transport corridor
Another document on China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway signed in China
Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign memorandum on construction of railway
Kyrgyzstan to receive $12 million for modernization of railways
Up to $5 billion needed to build China - Kyrgyzstan railway
President gets acquainted with construction of Balykchy - Kara-Keche railway
Popular
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
14:30
Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from...
14:24
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
14:15
Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination
14:08
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
13:05
Over 6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish confiscated from Jeti-Oguz resident