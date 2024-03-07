China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear

«After the launch of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, there will be an opportunity for trade within the region, but not to the extent that the Kyrgyz Republic would like,» Stanislav Pritchin, head of the sector of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said today during a video conference «Geopolitics of Central Asian transport corridors at the present stage.»

According to the current project, the railway will pass through the southern part of Kyrgyzstan, he said. But the main economic centers of the republic are located in the north. Therefore, it will not be possible to fully use the railway for intraregional trade.

«Transport becomes one of the focal points of geopolitical struggle. There is serious competition for projects in this area now. Not all projects are competitive and not all are driven by real economic feasibility,» Stanislav Pritchin noted.