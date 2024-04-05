17:25
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Bishkek City Hall approves concept for development of transport infrastructure

The Bishkek City Hall approved a concept for development of road and transport infrastructure and reduction of congestion in the city.

It is noted that large-scale projects are planned on the construction of bridges and new roads, organization of one-way traffic and hourly parking, and an increase in parking spaces.

The City Hall assures that it will actively develop the introduction of an automated traffic control system.

When implementing the new concept in 2024-2030, it is planned:

  • To reduce the number of passenger cars in the city center by up to 20 percent;
  • To reduce traffic congestion by 30 percent;
  • To increase vehicle throughput at intersections by 30 percent;
  • To increase the average operating speed of traffic flow by 30 percent;
  • To increase free space on the road network to 35-40 percent;
  • To increase the average operating speed of buses on the route by 30-40 percent;
  • To achieve regular bus service and reduce intervals between the vehicles on the routes by up to 80 percent;
  • To fully cover the city by public transport;
  • To achieve use of public transport of up to 60-70 percent (daily passenger flow — 700,000-900,000 trips);
  • To reduce the negative impact of public transport on the environment by 50 percent;
  • To extensively develop cycling infrastructure.

Officials want to reduce traffic congestion in the capital to avoid transport collapse.
link: https://24.kg/english/290893/
views: 133
Print
Related
New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek
Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic
Some road sections in Kyrgyzstan closed for traffic due to snow
Some roads in Kyrgyzstan closed for travel
4.45 billion soms to be allocated for road sector in 2024
Two streets in Bishkek to become one-way from December 27
Bishkek City Hall purchases special road marking equipment
Taalaibek Daiyrbekov: Monorail is a utopia, metro is a new perspective
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fee for road maintenance from each liter of fuel
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to visit of German President
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey...
16:47
Passage of people, vehicles to be suspended at Ak-Kiya – Avtodorozhny checkpoint
16:37
Damage from strong wind in Chui region exceeds 23.5 million soms
16:24
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region
16:12
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov to be published in Azerbaijani language