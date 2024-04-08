Three highways to appear in Bishkek: Cabinet Chairman checks progress of work

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, got acquainted with the progress of work on the expansion of a number of streets in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

The head of the Cabinet was presented a project on hacking through Bakaev Street along the railroad from Leo Tolstoy Street to Bokonbaev Street, as well as Fuchik Street from Leo Tolstoy Street to Tovarnaya Street via the railroad.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the recent expansion of the capital’s territory and the annual increase in the number of cars should be taken into account when designing the streets.

He instructed to conduct an inventory of all facilities under the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Work on the construction of a bridge on Shukurov Street across the Eastern Big Chui Canal with access to Mederov Street have begun in Bishkek since March 24.

Earlier, the City Hall reported that three new highways will appear in the capital, connecting Akhunbaev Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue. The roads will become alternatives to April 7 Street (former Alma-Ata Street), Abdrakhmanov Street and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. Fuchik, Bakaev and Suyumbaev Streets will lead to Tolstoy Street through the railroad. Preparatory works on these sections have been already started.

In the future it is planned that Karadarya Street will be reconstructed from Mederov Street with access to Tolstoy Street, where it will be connected with Suyumbaev Street.