2,000 kilometers of roads asphalted in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,059.6 kilometers of roads have been asphalted in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years. The Ministry of Finance provided the data.

Including in 2021, at least 286.5 kilometers of roads were asphalted, in 2022 — 896.1 kilometers and in 2023 — 877 kilometers.

As of April 1 of this year, the Ministry of Finance allocated 1.36 billion soms from the current budget and 1.4 billion soms — under «Capital investments» item. It is planned to carry out repair and construction work on 660 kilometers of roads in 2024.
