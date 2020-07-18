Kyrgyzstan to regularly review coronavirus treatment protocols

It was decided to regularly and promptly review the current clinical guidelines and protocols for the treatment of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova held a meeting with health experts yesterday, during which a presentation was made on the impact of COVID-19 on the human body. Participants of the meeting discussed the issues of pathomorphological confirmation of the impact of coronavirus infection on the human body, diagnosis, clinical aspects of treatment.

Taking into account the latest international data on the pathogenesis of the disease and descriptions of direct clinical cases in conjunction with pathomorphological research, it was decided to revise the current clinical protocol. It was noted that the cases previously coded as Community-acquired pneumonia J-18 (pneumonia without specifying pathogen) are laboratory-unconfirmed coronavirus infection (PCR result is negative or absent), but there is a clinical evidence and it is confirmed radiographically.

«Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health was instructed to step up work on implementation of clinical guidelines and treatment protocols for COVID-19 in practical health care, to train doctors of various specialties in treatment of patients with coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health will hold an online conference for a wide range of clinical physicians,» the statement says.