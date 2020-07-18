13:43
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan to regularly review coronavirus treatment protocols

It was decided to regularly and promptly review the current clinical guidelines and protocols for the treatment of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova held a meeting with health experts yesterday, during which a presentation was made on the impact of COVID-19 on the human body. Participants of the meeting discussed the issues of pathomorphological confirmation of the impact of coronavirus infection on the human body, diagnosis, clinical aspects of treatment.

Taking into account the latest international data on the pathogenesis of the disease and descriptions of direct clinical cases in conjunction with pathomorphological research, it was decided to revise the current clinical protocol. It was noted that the cases previously coded as Community-acquired pneumonia J-18 (pneumonia without specifying pathogen) are laboratory-unconfirmed coronavirus infection (PCR result is negative or absent), but there is a clinical evidence and it is confirmed radiographically.

«Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health was instructed to step up work on implementation of clinical guidelines and treatment protocols for COVID-19 in practical health care, to train doctors of various specialties in treatment of patients with coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health will hold an online conference for a wide range of clinical physicians,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/159907/
views: 126
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
Kubatbek Boronov urges EAEU countries to combine efforts in fight against COVID
Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital dies of coronavirus in Bishkek
77 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.7 million people globally
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Six people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
123 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
18 July, Saturday
13:31
Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
13:24
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
13:17
Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:04
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total