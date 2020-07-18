Prime Ministers discuss delivery of medicines from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov, during a meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, raised the issue of delivery of medicines. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus. I am sure that the parties have great potential for further development and activation of mutually beneficial bilateral relations,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

During the meeting, he focused on the interest of the Kyrgyz Republic in the delivery of the necessary medicines.

Earlier, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported that a cargo with medicines necessary in the fight against coronavirus infection with a total weight of 5.4 tons will arrive in Bishkek from Belarus. It was loaded onto the plane on which Kubatbek Boronov arrived to participate in a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«Thus, the government of Kyrgyzstan will provide assistance to domestic pharmaceutical companies with the delivery of medicines. These drugs will be available to the population at affordable prices,» the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

The meeting took place yesterday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, which is being held in the city of Minsk (Belarus).