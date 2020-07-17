Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines

Non-working medical workers and students of medical colleges have been mobilized in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to work at day patient centers. Emilbek Alymkulov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the region needs 124 more medical workers.

«Many of them are sick. Therefore, it was necessary to involve health workers of retirement age, students of medical colleges. 28 of our doctors have been sent to Bishkek,» Emilbek Alymkulov told.

The plenipotentiary representative admitted that there are very few stocks of demanded drugs heparin and clexane in the region.

«Some pharmacies do not have these medicines at all, there are few stocks in the region. But we are working with pharmaceutical companies and suppliers,» Emilbek Alymkulov said.

At least 39 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia were registered over the past 24 hours in Naryn.