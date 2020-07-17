17:54
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines

Non-working medical workers and students of medical colleges have been mobilized in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to work at day patient centers. Emilbek Alymkulov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the region needs 124 more medical workers.

«Many of them are sick. Therefore, it was necessary to involve health workers of retirement age, students of medical colleges. 28 of our doctors have been sent to Bishkek,» Emilbek Alymkulov told.

The plenipotentiary representative admitted that there are very few stocks of demanded drugs heparin and clexane in the region.

«Some pharmacies do not have these medicines at all, there are few stocks in the region. But we are working with pharmaceutical companies and suppliers,» Emilbek Alymkulov said.

At least 39 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia were registered over the past 24 hours in Naryn.
link: https://24.kg/english/159863/
views: 34
Print
Related
123 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Doctor working in red zone beaten in Bishkek
18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland
94 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors
We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died
Street art piece in support of doctors appears in Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
17:42
Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medic...
17:31
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
16:59
Mudflows destroy walls of houses in Ala-Buka district
16:25
Creator of Memestan social media group interrogated at Internal Affairs Ministry
16:09
State Committee for National Security arrests member of Hizb ut-Tahrir