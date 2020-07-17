13:19
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day

At least 1,051 cases of clinically and epidemiologically confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. These are the cases of community-acquired pneumonia that have been mentioned earlier. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, the total number of clinically and epidemiologically confirmed cases of coronavirus as of today reached 10,682.

«There were many requests that all cases should be calculated using one code. But WHO experts, after discussion at all levels, introduced two new codes in the classification of diseases. The cases of community-acquired pneumonia, about which we spoke earlier as complications of coronavirus, will be coded as cases confirmed clinically and epidemiologically,» Ainura Akmatova stressed.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has not yet provided data on the number of people who have died from community-acquired pneumonia in the last 24 hours.
