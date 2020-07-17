10:17
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Tokmak registry office quarantined

The Department of Registration of Acts of Civil Status, Passportization and Registration of Population of Tokmak and Chui region will be closed. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, the department will not work from July 17 until the epidemiological situation stabilizes. This decision was made due to the increase in the number of patients with community-acquired pneumonia in Tokmаk city.

In addition, the head doctor of the Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Tokmak city issued a corresponding order.
link: https://24.kg/english/159759/
views: 31
Print
Related
Pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek: Places in intensive care units still not enough
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.5 million people globally
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek
Adinai Myrzabekova awarded Erdik medal posthumously
41 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
521 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 12,498 in total
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
17 July, Friday
10:10
Tokmak registry office quarantined Tokmak registry office quarantined
09:59
Kyrgyzstan takes 133rd place in Cost of Living Index
09:45
Pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek: Places in intensive care units still not enough
16 July, Thursday
18:03
Deputy Irina Karamushkina asks for meeting with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17:47
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
16:28
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
16:21
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
16:02
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova