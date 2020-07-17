Tokmak registry office quarantined

The Department of Registration of Acts of Civil Status, Passportization and Registration of Population of Tokmak and Chui region will be closed. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, the department will not work from July 17 until the epidemiological situation stabilizes. This decision was made due to the increase in the number of patients with community-acquired pneumonia in Tokmаk city.

In addition, the head doctor of the Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Tokmak city issued a corresponding order.