Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will combine statistics on coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, said at a briefing.

She noted that the question is often asked about a unified approach to statistics on cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

Aida Ismailova recalled that the Ministry of Health approved the third clinical guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus infection and its complications, including community-acquired pneumonia, for inpatient and outpatient care.

According to the international classification of diseases ICD-10, adopted by WHO, the coronavirus belongs to class 07, which is used in emergency situations.

«If the disease is confirmed by laboratory, then it has U-07.1 code. If not, but it shows itself clinically and possibly radiographically — U-07.2. For a unified approach to treating the manifestations of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health issued an order according to which community-acquired pneumonia belongs to the second code. Thus, the statistical cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered as a manifestation of COVID-19,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.