19:02
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will combine statistics on coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, said at a briefing.

She noted that the question is often asked about a unified approach to statistics on cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

Aida Ismailova recalled that the Ministry of Health approved the third clinical guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus infection and its complications, including community-acquired pneumonia, for inpatient and outpatient care.

According to the international classification of diseases ICD-10, adopted by WHO, the coronavirus belongs to class 07, which is used in emergency situations.

«If the disease is confirmed by laboratory, then it has U-07.1 code. If not, but it shows itself clinically and possibly radiographically — U-07.2. For a unified approach to treating the manifestations of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health issued an order according to which community-acquired pneumonia belongs to the second code. Thus, the statistical cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered as a manifestation of COVID-19,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159727/
views: 114
Print
Related
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.5 million people globally
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek
Adinai Myrzabekova awarded Erdik medal posthumously
41 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
521 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 12,498 in total
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
318 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
18:03
Deputy Irina Karamushkina asks for meeting with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov Deputy Irina Karamushkina asks for meeting with Preside...
17:47
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
16:28
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
16:21
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
16:02
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova