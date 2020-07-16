12:56
Smuggling of paracetamol from Kyrgyzstan into Kazakhstan prevented

A batch of paracetamol was detained at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Border guards of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint, together with the employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, prevented transportation of unaccounted cargo across the state border on July 15.

«A Mercedes-Benz vehicle driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 28, heading to Kazakhstan, arrived at the checkpoint. Border guards found a cargo — medical supplies (48,000 paracetamol tablets) — during inspection of the vehicle,» the statement says.

It is temporarily prohibited to export any medicines from the country by a decree of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After drawing up the documents, the detainee and the cargo were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.
