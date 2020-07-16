96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 96 health workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 42 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 18, in Osh city — 7, in Osh region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 9, in Batken region — 5, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Talas region — 6.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

At least 2,076 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 583 of them have recovered.