Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Seven people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, a 78-year-old man died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital; a woman, 71, — in the Batken Regional Hospital; a woman, 72, — in the Naryn Regional Hospital. Two patients died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital: a woman, 42, and a man, 63.

One death was registered in the Kara-Buura Territorial Hospital (man, 79) and the Panfilovsky medical center (man, 53).

In total, 167 people have died from COVID-19 in the republic.