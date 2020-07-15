COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help

The President of Kyrgyzstan called on prominent health professionals in the country to provide practical assistance to the government in predicting the future course of COVID-19. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this at a meeting with doctors.

According to him, doctors are currently doing everything possible to combat coronavirus infection. Everyone is busy with current issues. But to increase the effectiveness of efforts, an analysis of the situation and prediction of the further course of the disease in our country are necessary.

«Therefore, it is necessary to provide practical assistance to the Cabinet of Ministers in this direction,» the head of state stressed.

An exchange of views on stabilization of the epidemiological situation took place. The President listened to the scientific opinions of the participants of the meeting, as well as a number of practical recommendations for solving topical problems that arose in the current situation in the healthcare system.

During the conversation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, noting a growing trend in the incidence in the regions, stressed the importance of providing advisory assistance to local doctors and improving their skills.

The meeting with the head of state was attended by:

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Head of the Department of Family Medicine of Postgraduate Education at KSMA, Nurlan Brimkulov;

— WHO expert Kasymbek Mambetov;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Director of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Akpai Sarybaev;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural History, Director of Preventive Medicine Scientific and Production Association Omor Kasymov;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Chief Freelance Infectious Disease Specialist of the Ministry of Health Ainura Kutmanova;

— MD, Chief Freelance Clinical Pharmacologist of the Ministry of Health Aida Zurdinova;

— Director of the Republican Center for Health Promotion Nurilya Altymysheva;

— Specialist in the rational use of medicines Baktygul Kambaralieva.