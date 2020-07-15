18:38
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help

The President of Kyrgyzstan called on prominent health professionals in the country to provide practical assistance to the government in predicting the future course of COVID-19. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this at a meeting with doctors.

According to him, doctors are currently doing everything possible to combat coronavirus infection. Everyone is busy with current issues. But to increase the effectiveness of efforts, an analysis of the situation and prediction of the further course of the disease in our country are necessary.

«Therefore, it is necessary to provide practical assistance to the Cabinet of Ministers in this direction,» the head of state stressed.

An exchange of views on stabilization of the epidemiological situation took place. The President listened to the scientific opinions of the participants of the meeting, as well as a number of practical recommendations for solving topical problems that arose in the current situation in the healthcare system.

During the conversation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, noting a growing trend in the incidence in the regions, stressed the importance of providing advisory assistance to local doctors and improving their skills.

The meeting with the head of state was attended by:

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Head of the Department of Family Medicine of Postgraduate Education at KSMA, Nurlan Brimkulov;

— WHO expert Kasymbek Mambetov;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Director of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Akpai Sarybaev;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural History, Director of Preventive Medicine Scientific and Production Association Omor Kasymov;

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Chief Freelance Infectious Disease Specialist of the Ministry of Health Ainura Kutmanova;

— MD, Chief Freelance Clinical Pharmacologist of the Ministry of Health Aida Zurdinova;

— Director of the Republican Center for Health Promotion Nurilya Altymysheva;

— Specialist in the rational use of medicines Baktygul Kambaralieva.
link: https://24.kg/english/159601/
views: 71
Print
Related
Doctor Osmonali Shamshidov dies of pneumonia in Osh city
Judge of Osh City Court dies of community-acquired pneumonia
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally
At least 629 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
At least 105 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
18:31
13 new ambulances handed over to healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan 13 new ambulances handed over to healthcare organizati...
18:19
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
17:29
Kyrgyzstan temporarily cancels rent payments for state property
17:22
Number of blood donors decreases in Kyrgyzstan
16:47
Doctor Osmonali Shamshidov dies of pneumonia in Osh city