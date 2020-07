At least 330 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek from Turkey. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The citizens arrived by a charter flight of Turkish Airlines on the route Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul.

«This flight managed to return our citizens from Malaysia, Northern Cyprus, Japan, France, Switzerland, Ukraine, the USA, Germany, Vietnam, Belgium, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Korea, Bulgaria, Austria, Spain, Malaysia and Georgia through a transit transfer,» the ministry said.