80 % of seriously ill patients in Bishkek have community-acquired pneumonia

At least 80 percent of seriously ill patients at Bishkek hospitals have community-acquired pneumonia. The Chief Physician of the National Hospital, Akylbek Usupbaev, told.

According to him, 450 beds and three COVID centers have been deployed at the National Hospital: 130 beds — at the Republican Scientific Center of Urology, 120 — at the hospital of the World War II veterans, 200 beds — at the neurosurgical building, where about 500 people are currently undergoing treatment, and there is an intensive care unit with 29 beds.

In 80 percent of cases, these are seriously ill patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

Akylbek Usupbaev

The professor also noted that 140 employees of the hospital are currently on sick leave, 35 of them have positive tests for coronavirus. Other employees have been recalled from leave.

«There is a very tense situation with hospital attendants, disinfectors in our hospital, and I ask all the indifferent people who can come to work to respond. I also invite doctors and nurses, I guarantee them payment and will solve the issue of accommodation,» the Chief Physician of the National Hospital said.
