At least 23,819 people have turned to day patient centers for nine days. The City Hall of Bishkek reported.

At least 17,890 patients have received intravenous infusions, doctors have advised 5,781 people. In addition, 139 people were hospitalized, 9 citizens died.

Recall, 12 day patient centers are open in Bishkek, which receive citizens from 8.00 to 20.00.