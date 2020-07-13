Most of infected with COVID-19 undergo treatment at Semetei observation unit

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov held a visiting meeting and got acquainted with the work of Semetei observation unit in the territory of the former Gansi airbase. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Many medical institutions, which admit patients with suspected COVID-19, cannot admit patients with a severe form of the disease. In addition, the largest number of people are currently treated at Semetei observation unit. These are more than 600 people. Therefore, an intensive care unit has been deployed on the territory of the observation unit. Patients will be brought here from Bishkek city, as well as from Chui region,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Chief Resuscitator Jamilya Chyngyshova told that the intensive care unit is designed for 50 places.

«About 40 resuscitators, as well as clinical residents, work in four shifts. The intensive care unit is equipped with all the necessary. To provide citizens with oxygen, liquid oxygen concentrators and ventilators are installed here. Intensive care unit is a place where you can’t do without losses, as seriously ill patients come here. The medical staff will make every effort to save people’s life,» the resuscitation specialist Zhamilya Chyngyshova told.

The head of government stressed that additional forces will be involved in the work, if necessary.