Two prosecutors died from bilateral pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Ermek Torokulov, the Senior Prosecutor of the Bishkek City Prosecutor’s Office, died at the age of 50, and Rustam Kozhobekov, Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision over the Operational-Search Activity of the Prosecutor General’s Office, died at the age of 48.

«Both employees were professionals. Ermek Torokulov had worked in the prosecution bodies since 1996, and Rustam Kozhobekov — since 2005. They have been repeatedly encouraged by departmental awards. The Prosecutor General’s Office expresses condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,» it said.