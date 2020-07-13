10:13
Sputnik Kyrgyzstan employee Mikhail Rogozhin passes away

Employee of Sputnik Kyrgyzstan news agency Mikhail Rogozhin passed away. His colleagues told.

It is known that Mikhail Rogozhin became ill yesterday, on July 12. An ambulance team delivered him to a hospital in Bishkek. However, the doctors failed to save him. According to preliminary data, Mikhail Rogozhin died of community-acquired pneumonia. He was 51 years old.

Previously, Mikhail Rogozhin delivered lectures at the Department of Journalism at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

24.kg news agency team expresses condolences to the family and colleagues at Sputnik Kyrgyzstan.
