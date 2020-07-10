16:43
Criminal case on murder of Madina café owner sent to court

Criminal case on murder of the owner of Madina café, Khufur Abdurakheman, has been sent to court. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Investigation of the criminal cases has ended. Charges were brought against four suspects.

«They were charged under five articles of the Criminal Code: murder, sale of stolen property, forgery of documents, kidnapping, and robbery. There are former police officers among the defendants,» the law enforces said.

Recall, the businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4, 2019. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. Police detained four suspects. They repainted the entrepreneur’s car and drove it.
link: https://24.kg/english/159041/
views: 124
