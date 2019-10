Owner of Madina café in Bishkek was killed. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The body of 37-year-old Khufur Abduraheman was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region.

«The deceased went missing on October 4. He was kidnapped and killed. It is known that the police detained five suspects. They repainted his car and drove it. The suspects were placed in a temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital,» the sources said.