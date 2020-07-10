Accuracy of COVID-19 tests donated to Kyrgyzstan by UNDP reaches 99%

Innovative diagnostic methods for COVID-19 donated to Kyrgyzstan by the UNDP and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria give accurate results in 30 to 45 minutes. UNDP Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

It is noted that eight analyzes can be done in an hour. Their accuracy is 99 percent.

On June 16, the UNDP project «Effective HIV and TB control in the Kyrgyz Republic», funded by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria donated 6,550 PCR tests to the Ministry of Health. These new tests can provide COVID-19 diagnostic thanks to GeneXpert machines, usually used by laboratories to diagnose tuberculosis and resistance to rifampicin, the main anti-tuberculosis drug.

GeneXpert machines can also be used to control viral load for HIV patients, early infant diagnosis of HIV, Hepatitis C, seasonal influenza and now COVID-19 diagnosis.

«The tests received an Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration on March 20 and have since been recommended in certain contexts to confirm COVID-19 diagnosis. These tests provide great accuracy, are easy to operate and do not necessitate additional equipment or extensive trainings, since laboratories where GeneXpert machines are used in the country are already comply with biosafety rules, and the staff is familiar with the GeneXpert system,» the statement says.

The tests provided by the UNDP / Global Fund project are meant to be used as a priority to diagnose patients with TB or HIV for COVID-19.