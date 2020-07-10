15:11
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Accuracy of COVID-19 tests donated to Kyrgyzstan by UNDP reaches 99%

Innovative diagnostic methods for COVID-19 donated to Kyrgyzstan by the UNDP and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria give accurate results in 30 to 45 minutes. UNDP Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

It is noted that eight analyzes can be done in an hour. Their accuracy is 99 percent.

On June 16, the UNDP project «Effective HIV and TB control in the Kyrgyz Republic», funded by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria donated 6,550 PCR tests to the Ministry of Health. These new tests can provide COVID-19 diagnostic thanks to GeneXpert machines, usually used by laboratories to diagnose tuberculosis and resistance to rifampicin, the main anti-tuberculosis drug.

GeneXpert machines can also be used to control viral load for HIV patients, early infant diagnosis of HIV, Hepatitis C, seasonal influenza and now COVID-19 diagnosis.

«The tests received an Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration on March 20 and have since been recommended in certain contexts to confirm COVID-19 diagnosis. These tests provide great accuracy, are easy to operate and do not necessitate additional equipment or extensive trainings, since laboratories where GeneXpert machines are used in the country are already comply with biosafety rules, and the staff is familiar with the GeneXpert system,» the statement says.

The tests provided by the UNDP / Global Fund project are meant to be used as a priority to diagnose patients with TB or HIV for COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/159025/
views: 102
Print
Related
Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov diagnosed with pneumonia
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Jalal-Abad contracts COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.2 million people globally
40 more people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 80 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Six people die from COVID-19 for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
At least 81 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Talas region quarantined for two weeks
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
10 July, Friday
14:35
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Anti-Corruption Department passes away Ex-deputy head of SCNS Anti-Corruption Department pass...
14:29
Honored power industry specialist of CIS Ermek Sabyrov dies
14:17
Accuracy of COVID-19 tests donated to Kyrgyzstan by UNDP reaches 99%
13:38
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned for questioning
13:34
Body of 14-year-old boy found on pasture in Nooken