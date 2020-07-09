17:52
Winner of tender for supply of buses announced in Bishkek

A company that will supply 100 buses for the capital was announced in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

A meeting of members of the tender commission was held on July 8, where a winner was chosen — the Chinese company Zhengzhouyutongbus Co. It offered 657,977,785 soms for 100 buses, funds for which are provided for in the city budget.

Last year, this company has delivered 60 buses running on gas to Bishkek.

«The buses will be new, made in 2020. Their total capacity is more than 70 people, the number of seats — at least 26 passengers. They will be low entry, equipped with ramps and a platform for passengers with disabilities. One of the prerequisites is the ability to install validators for electronic ticketing in public transport,» the City Hall said.
