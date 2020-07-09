14:49
USD 78.03
EUR 88.01
RUB 1.10
English

Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly transferred to pretrial detention center

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly transferred to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Press center of the state committee told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
The former head of state has recovered.

«His condition is satisfactory. A consultation of doctors was held, as a result of which it was decided to transfer Almazbek Atambayev to the SCNS pretrial detention center. He is under round-the-clock supervision of doctors,» the SCNS reported.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on June 30. The State Committee for National Security noted that a week before this he had met several times with lawyers and relatives, who handed him over papers and items.
link: https://24.kg/english/158863/
views: 111
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of Presidential Affairs
Almazbek Atambyaev - defendant in case on construction of school in Kalys-Ordo
Batukaev’s release case: Almazbek Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison
Seyid Atambayev heads Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
9 July, Thursday
14:27
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops below 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops below 78 soms in Ky...
14:22
Man infected with COVID-19 escapes from hospital, dies a day later in Batken
14:12
Elections 2020: At least 44 parties to participate in election race
13:46
King of Malaysia praises Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov
13:37
SDMK decides to provide its buildings for hospitals and observation units