Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly transferred to pretrial detention center

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly transferred to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Press center of the state committee told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of state has recovered.

«His condition is satisfactory. A consultation of doctors was held, as a result of which it was decided to transfer Almazbek Atambayev to the SCNS pretrial detention center. He is under round-the-clock supervision of doctors,» the SCNS reported.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on June 30. The State Committee for National Security noted that a week before this he had met several times with lawyers and relatives, who handed him over papers and items.