Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment

Former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, receives the necessary treatment in the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he visited the client on Wednesday. «Almazbek Atambayev looks cheerful. He told me about the course of treatment. There is no deterioration in his condition. He is not connected to ventilator. It is still unknown when doctors discharge him. His PCR test for coronavirus is negative,» Sergei Slesarev said.

The lawyer did not confirm, but did not refute the rumors that Almazbek Atambayev could be transported for treatment to Moscow by a special aircraft from Kant airbase. «I don’t know anything about it. If this were done, then, probably, officially. But they did not notify me that something similar was being prepared,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on June 30. The State Committee for National Security noted that Atambayev has met several times with lawyers and relatives over the past week, who handed him over papers and items.