Coronavirus confirmed at Supreme Court, all hearings canceled

Some employees and judges of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all court hearings have been postponed.

Earlier, a number of lawyers asked the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva, to suspend trials in all courts due to a sharp aggravation of the epidemiological situation.

Own sources informed that the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek was quarantined. According to preliminary data, COVID-19 was confirmed in one of its judges.

It is also known that two prosecutors of the Pervomaisky district of the capital have pneumonia. However, hearings are not canceled.