Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies in Bishkek legal

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognized the ban on rallies in Bishkek as legal. Its press service reported.

The court recalled that earlier the Pervomayskiy District Court satisfied the application of Pervomaysky district administration to recognize its decision of March 28 «On limiting the place of peaceful assemblies» as lawful.

Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev appealed this decision. However, the judicial board for civil and economic cases of the Bishkek City Court left the appeal without satisfaction, and the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court — without change.

«Not agreeing with the judicial acts adopted in the case, Baktybek Zhumashev filed a cassation appeal, in which he asked to cancel them. The ruling of the judicial board for civil and economic cases of the Supreme Court on April 19 upheld the aforementioned judicial acts,» the press service said.

Recall, it is not allowed to rally on Ala-Too square and adjacent to it Erkindik Boulevard from Lineynaya Street to Chui Avenue, as well as near the buildings of the Parliament and adjacent to it Panfilov park, the Presidential Administration, in the square named after Tattybubu Tursunbaeva, near the Supreme Court, the Russian Embassy, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The exception is state and municipal official events held on Ala-Too square.

Protests can still be held only in Maxim Gorky park, at the intersection of Ryskulov and Isanov Streets.

The ban on holding rallies in the center of Bishkek has been in effect since March 2022.