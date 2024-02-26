Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov

«I demand from all judges to consider the cases against the detained 11 journalists and bloggers fairly,» the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Zamirbek Bazarbekov, said at a press conference.

According to him, if there are no violations of the law, then 11 journalists will soon be acquitted.

Zamirbek Bazarbekov also told about cases where the courts issued an acquittal.

«Over the year, more than 200 people were acquitted by the court; this is the first time when this has happened in our practice. Justice was on the side of these citizens, many were reinstated to their previous jobs,» he said.