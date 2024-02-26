15:16
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov

«I demand from all judges to consider the cases against the detained 11 journalists and bloggers fairly,» the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Zamirbek Bazarbekov, said at a press conference.

According to him, if there are no violations of the law, then 11 journalists will soon be acquitted.

Zamirbek Bazarbekov also told about cases where the courts issued an acquittal.

«Over the year, more than 200 people were acquitted by the court; this is the first time when this has happened in our practice. Justice was on the side of these citizens, many were reinstated to their previous jobs,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287600/
views: 103
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elects new judges of Supreme Court
Chairman of Supreme Court calls on judges to prevent corrupt practices
Head of Supreme Court threatens Osh judges with tough measures
Head of Supreme Court asks to cancel probation supervision for rape
Committee dismisses Gulbara Kaliyeva from post of judge of Supreme Court
Supreme Court judge suspected of illegal enrichment removed from office
Expulsion of Bolot Temirov: Supreme Court upholds verdicts
President opens House of Justice in Jalal-Abad region
Sheraly Kamchybekov appointed new Deputy Chairman of Supreme Court
Aibek Davletov dismissed as Deputy Chairman of Supreme Court
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
15:02
Online service for checking and paying tax debts launched in Kyrgyzstan Online service for checking and paying tax debts launch...
14:53
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
14:39
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
14:28
Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again
14:08
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody