Ten employees of the office of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan became infected with coronavirus. The CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

They all are in self-isolation. The CEC meetings are held via Zoom application in video conference format.

It was reported earlier that the Deputy Chairman of the commission Akylbek Eshimov was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kairat Mamatov, the head of the Bishkek TEC, also had coronavirus.