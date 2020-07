One person died as a result of a traffic accident in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 7.00. VAZ-2107 and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter collided in Dmitrievka village.

A 23-year-old man died and three people were injured. Rescuers who arrived at the scene took the deceased out of the car and handed the body over to the Interior Ministry. The injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance.