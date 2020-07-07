Archive Agency quarantined in Bishkek

The Archive Agency located on 105, Toktogul Street is quarantined since July 6, 2020 due to the epidemiological situation in Bishkek. The State Registration Service reported.

The regional archive departments throughout the republic switch to remote mode of operation. To coordinate and control the activities of regional archive departments, limited number of employees will be on duty in shifts at the central archives.

«For information on the activities of the archive agency and all sorts of consultations, you can contact the call center of the State Registration Service calling 119,» the statement says.