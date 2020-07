At least 533 more compatriots have arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

This is the second column of buses with migrants.

The first group arrived the day before, and they were escorted to the destination point by inspectors of the traffic police. These are Kyrgyzstanis who had stayed in the Russian Sol-Iletsk city since March 17.