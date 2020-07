Political party Biylik Elge filed notice of participation in elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

The party appointed Kairat Amanzholov as its authorized representative for elections, and Rakhim Khasanov — as the authorized representative for financial issues.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.