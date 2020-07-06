Elections 2020: Three more parties to participate in elections in Kyrgyzstan

Political party Meken Yntymagy has submitted a notice to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan of its participation in the elections of deputies of the Parliament. CEC reports.

The party appointed Narynbek Chonmurunov as an authorized representative for the elections, and Ruslan Urdavletov — as its financial representative.

The political party Birik also informed the CEC of its intention to participate in the race.

Melis Abeldenov was appointed as the party’s authorized representative for elections, and Ainura Imanbaeva was appointed its financial representative.

Ordo party will also participate in the elections. Timur Arykov was appointed party’s authorized representative for elections, and Sanat Muktarbekov was appointed its authorized representative for financial issues.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.