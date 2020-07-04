09:51
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Elections 2020: Parties allowed to hold campaign rallies in Kyrgyzstan

Election campaigning begins on the day the registration deadline for all lists of candidates expires and ends 24 hours before the start of voting. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Registration of political associations that have announced their participation in the elections ends 45 days before the day of voting.

Campaigning can be conducted at meetings, rallies, through the media and online publications.

Parties are prohibited from organizing concerts, sports events, theatrical performances, or organizing meetings with voters on stadiums.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/158279/
views: 61
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Ata Meken party applies for participation in elections
Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for October 4, 2020
Kyrgyzstan could postpone elections to Parliament due to coronavirus
Respublika party to participate in 2020 elections without Ata Zhurt
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parliamentary elections could be postponed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov assures he will not patronize any of political parties
Elections 2020: Zhanar Akayev has no new party
Deputy of Parliament Zhanar Akayev creates new party
Elections 2020: Initiative to lower electoral threshold to 3 percent withdrawn
Iskhak Masaliev suggests voting for candidates by name in 2020
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
4 July, Saturday
09:49
Russia hands over 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Kyrgy...
09:43
Health Ministry proposes to introduce price regulation for COVID-19 drugs
09:32
191 citizens return from United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan
09:23
Elections 2020: Parties allowed to hold campaign rallies in Kyrgyzstan
3 July, Friday
17:52
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems
16:38
Government allocates 50 million soms for purchase of oxygen concentrators
16:14
Elections 2020: Ata Meken party applies for participation in elections
15:26
Highest number of infected in Chui region registered in Alamedin district
14:53
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment