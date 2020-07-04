Elections 2020: Parties allowed to hold campaign rallies in Kyrgyzstan

Election campaigning begins on the day the registration deadline for all lists of candidates expires and ends 24 hours before the start of voting. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Registration of political associations that have announced their participation in the elections ends 45 days before the day of voting.

Campaigning can be conducted at meetings, rallies, through the media and online publications.

Parties are prohibited from organizing concerts, sports events, theatrical performances, or organizing meetings with voters on stadiums.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4, 2020.