Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three lawyers die in Bishkek

Three lawyers have died this week from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Temir Muratov, Kairat Zagibaev and Mirsultan Makhmudov died.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 was confirmed in the lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Zhooshev.

The State Penitentiary Service and the administration of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) notified of the restrictions imposed on visits for lawyers, human rights defenders and relatives.

They need to have a certificate of negative coronavirus test. Initially, this rule was applied only to those who visits the detainees in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1. But, after it became known that Almazbek Atambayev has bilateral pneumonia, visits to the SCNS detention center were also reduced. Lawyers argue that they are no longer allowed to visit the defendants without a medical certificate.
link: https://24.kg/english/158160/
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three lawyers die in Bishkek
