Kyrgyz doctors in Russia ready to return to homeland and help colleagues

Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia are ready to return to homeland and help their colleagues in the fight against coronavirus infection. Doctor of vascular surgery in St. Petersburg, Elzar Toktonazarov, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at the moment 50 doctors are on the list of people wishing to return to Kyrgyzstan.

«Our compatriots work in different regions of the Russian Federation. The list includes doctors from Moscow and Moscow Oblast, St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast. Different doctors are among them, there are those who are now working with patients with COVID-19. We talked with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, if we manage to prepare necessary documents, we will send a group of doctors to Bishkek next week,» Elzar Toktonazarov said.

He added that some compatriots are ready to work on a voluntary basis. «But we, the coordinators, want to achieve payments,» Elzar Toktonazarov said.

Several Kyrgyzstanis working in the Russian Federation in the field of medicine announced on social media their willingness to work in the Kyrgyz Republic during the pandemic.