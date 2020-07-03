10:59
USD 78.79
EUR 89.01
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz doctors in Russia ready to return to homeland and help colleagues

Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia are ready to return to homeland and help their colleagues in the fight against coronavirus infection. Doctor of vascular surgery in St. Petersburg, Elzar Toktonazarov, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at the moment 50 doctors are on the list of people wishing to return to Kyrgyzstan.

«Our compatriots work in different regions of the Russian Federation. The list includes doctors from Moscow and Moscow Oblast, St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast. Different doctors are among them, there are those who are now working with patients with COVID-19. We talked with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, if we manage to prepare necessary documents, we will send a group of doctors to Bishkek next week,» Elzar Toktonazarov said.

He added that some compatriots are ready to work on a voluntary basis. «But we, the coordinators, want to achieve payments,» Elzar Toktonazarov said.

Several Kyrgyzstanis working in the Russian Federation in the field of medicine announced on social media their willingness to work in the Kyrgyz Republic during the pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/158141/
views: 119
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to high-security prison term in Novosibirsk
Migrants can save on money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
326 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Russia
554 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Russia
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia
Scammers take money from Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow promising return them home
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from Russia
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Kazan
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
3 July, Friday
10:52
Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for October 4, 2020 Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for Oct...
10:33
103 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Bangladesh
10:21
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Three lawyers die in Bishkek
09:47
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: All parks and mini parks closed in Bishkek
09:36
Coronavirus confirmed in Kyrgyzstani in South Korea
2 July, Thursday
18:32
Medical workers from Naryn leave for Bishkek to provide assistance
17:33
Friday prayers, feasts, funeral receptions banned in Batken
17:16
Taxis in Bishkek allowed to work on weekends