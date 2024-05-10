Kyrgyzstan applies for grant to purchase more than 100 ambulances

Kyrgyzstan applied to the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development for a grant to purchase more than 100 ambulances. The EFSD press service reported.

The application was submitted for implementation of the state program «Healthy person — Prosperous Country», designed until 2030.

It is planned that based on the results of consideration, the fund will allocate $3 million on a free and irrevocable basis.

This potential project was discussed among other topical issues during the EFSD mission held in Bishkek.

In 2021, the fund also provided a grant of $3 million for the purchase of medical vehicles. At that time, 47 ambulances, 58 units of sanitary transport and 2 disinfection units were supplied to the state institutions of the health care system of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, in 2018, the EFSD started the implementation of the grant program for disease prevention Caravan of Health in hard-to-reach areas of the republic. Its financing reached $1.8 million.

To implement the project, mobile medical complexes — specialized motor-vehicle trains — were purchased. To date more than 20,000 people have received high-tech medical services on their basis. The motor-vehicle trains continue to operate under the management of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy named after Isa Akhunbaev and the Osh State University.