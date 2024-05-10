Dates of Nationwide Testing set in Kyrgyzstan

Dates of the Nationwide Testing have been set in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, the testing will begin on May 18:

I stage will be held on May 18-20;

II stage — on May 22-24;

III stage, testing for graduates who did not participate in the Nationwide Testing for good reasons — on June 21-23.

May 17 and May 21, as well as June 20, are test center preparation days.

For graduates who did not have time to register for the Nationwide Testing, additional registration will take place on May 17, 21, and June 20.

The testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions in the republic, regardless of their form of ownership since 2012. However, there is a list of specialties and areas where test results are not required.