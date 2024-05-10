Trust in practice, not on paper: What Sadyr Japarov spoke about in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called the EAEU one of the key regional associations capable of supporting and developing economic integration for the sake of stability of the economies of its member states and growth of welfare of their citizens. He made a speech in Moscow at the EAEU summit.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grew by 6.2 percent last year, surpassing its historical milestone and amounting to almost 1.3 trillion soms.

And according to the results of the first quarter of this year, GDP growth reached 8.8 percent.

Kyrgyzstan is feeling the positive effect of integration and increased foreign trade. Sadyr Japarov

«Since joining the union and until 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover has grown from $5.6 to $15.7 billion, increasing 2.8 times.

At the same time, exports grew 2.2 times and imports increased 2.9 times.

Further development of Eurasian economic integration, including the creation of a single market of goods, services without barriers and exceptions, common energy markets, ensuring freedom of movement of labor resources, has undoubtedly been and remains a priority for Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic assured that the country intends to continue active work, strengthening equal, mutually beneficial and friendly relations between the EAEU states.

He urged to create a space of trust not on paper, but in practice.

«Efforts to create favorable conditions and reduce administrative costs on the way of movement of goods should be constant and relentless. Along with this, another limiting factor in the development of mutual and foreign trade of the EAEU has become the increasingly apparent difficulties in making payments that arise as a result of external pressure on the financial systems of our countries,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He called on partners to work on strengthening the financial infrastructure. It should provide and support the needs of the EAEU market participants in trade and economic interaction.

2024 is a crucial year in working out the Strategic Directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the identified priorities within the framework of Strategy 2025 should not be limited to the preparation and adoption of reports and recommendations.

«If there are priority tasks, specific decisions should be made on them.

Last year we made a decision to finance cooperation projects.

I believe that the practical launch of this mechanism should meet our expectations in terms of increasing investment cooperation, support and stimulation of knowledge-intensive industries and industrial capacities, as well as for technology transfer,» the President of Kyrgyzstan stressed.

At the same time, he proposed to improve the mechanism of financing of priority sectors of the economy and more actively develop trade and exports.

Sadyr Japarov added that it is necessary to form preferential trade regimes with interested countries on terms that are mutually beneficial to all parties.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the potential of trade with China has not been unlocked.

And the time has come to think about expanding the EAEU services market, primarily related to trade, finance, information services, creative activities, tourism, education and medicine.

«I believe that our countries need to develop active cooperation in the field of personnel training. We need to consider the possibility of creating joint centers of competence, on the basis of which we can combine our efforts to search for new knowledge and its transfer.

The mobility of labor resources and attractiveness of the labor market largely depend on the migration policy pursued by the countries. Therefore, when developing national legislative acts regulating labor migration in our countries, we need a very calibrated and balanced approach,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The issues of labor mobility are of fundamental importance for Kyrgyzstan, in this regard, we urge not to allow violation or deterioration of the provisions of the EAEU Treaty. Sadyr Japarov

The President of Kyrgyzstan also told about the risk of serious damage to the image of the association and called on colleagues to strengthen the trust of citizens and continue to form a single labor market.