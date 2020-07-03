Restrictions imposed in Jalal-Abad due to coronavirus

Restrictive measures have been introduced in Jalal-Abad in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Administration of the region restricts the work of public catering points from 8.00 to 20.00, markets — from 6.00 to 18.00.

Clothing stores will be disinfected on Saturdays and Sundays. Public transport also stops working on weekends.

From July 3 to 18, it is forbidden to gather for Friday prayers in mosques, as well as hold feasts and funeral receptions.

«Work of parks, football fields, Internet clubs, night entertainment venues and swimming pools has been indefinitely banned. Raid events will be held regularly. In case of violations, fines will be imposed,» the City Hall of Jalal-Abad said.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the city.

Previously, restrictions were also imposed in Bishkek and Batken.