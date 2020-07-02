Friday prayers, feasts, funeral receptions banned in Batken

Restrictive measures have been introduced in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

It is temporarily forbidden to gather for Friday prayers in mosques, hold feasts, funeral receptions and other mass events.

Cafes, restaurants, shops and other public places will be closed in case of violation of sanitary standards. Drivers of public transport violating the requirements will be suspended from work. Nightclubs and karaoke bars will also be closed; they will be disconnected from electricity supply in case of disobedience.

The administration of the region restricts work of public catering places — from 8.00 to 20.00, shops — from 7.00 to 19.00, markets — from 9.00 to 17.00.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the region is 108 as of today.